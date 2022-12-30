Hints from Heloise 2021

Dear Heloise: I love it when my closet and drawers smell nice, and I’ve discovered that several of my friends feel the same way. I make my own sachet packets to use and give away. You don’t need a sewing machine; you can sew this by hand. All you need is two 6-by-6-inch squares (or any shape) of a pretty fabric, a needle and thread. Sew the fabric inside out on three of the sides and about halfway across the top. You’ll need to leave a small opening at the top to stuff perfumed cotton balls inside. Then close it by hand, or use a sewing machine if you have one. I usually sew lace around the edges or decorate a patterned fabric with beads or sequins. This past holiday season, I sold about 62 of these sachets at a crafts fair.

It’s a great way to make extra money and a nice little gift for anyone.

