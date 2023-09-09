Hopefully your garden is producing vegetables. It always seems to be a problem determining if your homegrown vegetables are ready to be picked. Here are some general practices in harvesting vegetables.
First, smaller fruits are better than older, larger vegetables. We all seem to think larger is better, and we are proud to have the largest zucchini in the Antelope Valley, but large fruit and vegetables usually are tough and do not have much flavor.
Many of the new small salad vegetables like baby carrots or even new potatoes are not special varieties, but just young fruit. I plant my carrots and radishes very close together. As they grow, I thin out some of the carrots or radishes. I don’t throw away the thinned-out plants; they become baby carrots and radishes.
In a week I need to thin out again, and again I have a harvest of small tender vegetables. I like to pick fruit first thing in the morning. Early in the day the vegetables are fully moist and have not dehydrated from the heat of the day.
Here are some fruits and vegetables and what to look for when harvesting.
Cantaloupe: Best picked when fully netted and the fruit should pick itself. The melon should easily fall from the vine with little pressure. You can place your cantaloupe on empty 1-gallon plant containers turned upside-down, when the melons are small. This helps prevent rot and the melons can pick themselves.
Corn: Start checking your corn when the silk becomes dry and dark colored. Pull the husk back on one ear and check the kernels. Corn is best harvested when the kernels are popped and the juice from a kernel is milky. Pop the kernel by squeezing the kernel with your finger. If the fluid is watery, the corn is not mature. If the fluid looks more like toothpaste the corn is past it’s prime.
Cucumbers: Pick them when they have reached the desired size and before the fruit begins to swell and lose their dark green color.
Eggplant: Pick eggplant when the skin turns shiny or glossy. When the skin becomes dull, they are past the stage of best quality.
Peppers: You can pick a bell pepper or any pepper once they have turned green, but you will get even more flavor if you allow them to develop to a full red color.
Potatoes: If you want ‘’new’’ potatoes, dig a few days after the plant flowers. For full-sized potatoes harvest when top growth starts to die down.
Watermelons: The most difficult fruit to determine when it is ripe is watermelon. The best indicator of maturity is when the bottom of the watermelon that is sitting on the ground turns from white to a yellow or yellow-brown color. Another indicator is that the tendrils near the stem of the watermelon turn brown and become shriveled about seven to 10 days before the melon reaches full maturity. Ripe watermelons have a duller sound when tapped than do immature melons.
Zucchini: It is best harvested before it grows past 6 inches in size. All summer squash are harvested before they reach maturity. Zucchini can be harvested when it reaches about 2 inches. After it grows past 6 inches, the seeds become hard and the fruit loses its flavor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.