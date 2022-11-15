Hints from Heloise 2021

Dear Heloise: I read your daily hints, and occasionally, people suggest cutting open toothpaste tubes to get every little bit out of the tube. That can be messy, and really is not necessary. When the toothpaste tube is near the end, all you need is something flat, like the back of a comb. Lay the tube of toothpaste down on a flat surface, take the comb, press down on the bottom of the tube and drag it to the top using pressure. This will push every last drop of the toothpaste out of the tube. Thank you for all of your handy hints and tips. I look forward to reading them every day.

 — Ken Drexler, Wapakoneta, Ohio

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.