Dear Heloise: I use rubber gloves for most of my household cleaning. I had a special pair I used when washing dishes, but it had a small hole that allowed water inside the glove.
I set the glove aside and let it dry out completely. Then I took a band aid, cut off the sticky portion on one side and put a super glue around the hole.
Then I took the sticky portion of the Band-Aid and placed it over the hole, making sure that it also rested on the super glue. After it dried, my old rubber gloves back were as good as new.
— Frances Y.,
Alexandria, Virginia
Pumpkin bread
Dear Heloise: Would you put your pumpkin bread recipe in the paper again? I made it and my whole family loved it. So did I. I would truly appreciate it.
— Vickie M.,
Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania
Vickie, this recipe always seems to be a hit at any time of year. Here it is:
1 2/3 cups flour
1 1/4 cups sugar
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon Cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon salt
2 eggs, slightly beaten
1/2 cup chopped pecans
1/2 cup salad oil
1 cup canned pumpkin
Sift together the dry ingredients. Add nuts and mix well. Set aside. Combine remaining ingredients and add to dry ingredients. Mix just enough to blend. Pour into a 9x5x3” greased and floured loaf pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 60 to 75 minutes.
This is an easy and quick bread to make and is a hit with the whole family.
— Heloise
