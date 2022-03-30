Dear Readers: A great number of you wrote in and responded to “Feeling Powerless” with some wonderful suggestions to help. Below are a few. Thank you very much for your positive input.
Dear Feeling Powerless: I think there are many, many people feeling the same way, including myself. Here are some things I do to put positive feelings out into the world:
• I donate blood. It is something physical that helps others.
• I donate to charities when I can. I make sure the money is really being spent well by checking on their ratings.
• I volunteer when I can by helping an elderly neighbor go grocery shopping or run errands.
• I adhere to “no news Friday” by turning off the radio or TV and read a book or listen to music or do a puzzle.
• I engage with my family and friends, cooking a good meal, going to the beach, doing crafts, etc.
I hope these suggestions help or get you thinking about other ways of engaging in positive mental health.
— Breathe Deeply
Dear Breathe Deeply: These are wonderful suggestions. Thank you for sharing.
Dear Annie: That was a great post. Thanks for publishing it. It is an exact copy of what I have been feeling for the last couple of years, and my answer has been: When you are going through Hell...just KEEP going.
— Keep Going
Dear Keep Going: Or as the Queen of England says, keep calm and carry on.
Dear Annie: When I see the horrific suffering of the brave Ukrainian people, I am reminded of all that I have that I normally take for granted. Now even the simplest of life’s pleasures seem so sweet.
— Grateful in Connecticut
Dear Grateful: Thank you.
Send your questions for Annie Lane to dearannie@creators.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.