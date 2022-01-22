It is the time of year for the annual get-the-gopher column. It seems that the gophers have started attacking our landscapes. I have heard hundreds of ways, it seems like, to control the gophers.
One of the most common myths includes placing caster beans in the runways or planting special plants that prevent gophers. Some people feel that placing broken glass or nails in the burrows will make them leave. Remember, gophers live and dig in our soil. That soil is already full of glass, sticks, nails and rocks, and adding more is not going to stop or even slow down the gophers. The use of chewing gum might repel some gophers; however, it does not kill gophers.
My strategy for controlling gophers consists of two steps. The first step is to protect your garden from gophers. In town block walls between homes can stop a lot of gophers because the block wall has a concrete footing under the wall. Gophers typically only dig about six to eight inches deep and occasionally will dig to 12 inches. The footing prevents all but the deepest digging gophers.
If you do not have block walls, then you will need to make your own barriers. I use a roll of 18- or 24-inch-tall rabbit cage wire. Rabbit cage wire is much stronger than chicken wire. Chicken wire is much cheaper, but a determined gopher can eat its way through the wire.
Dig a trench 12 inches deep and six inches wide around the area you want to protect. The chicken wire is placed into the ground to the depth of 12 inches. Bend the last six inches outward at a 90-degree angle. If a gopher hits the wire, it will try to dig down and under, but if it digs down and hits the wire again it will usually leave.
I would not circle my entire yard with wire, but just around trees, plants and areas where I plant my bulbs or vegetables. If you are planting new trees or shrubs, wire can be placed in the hole as you plant the tree.
If you are buying large sized plants (15 gallons or larger), you probably do not need to add wire; the plants should be large enough to survive gophers. However, gophers love fruit trees and roses, and you will want to give these plants extra protection no matter their size. If building a new bulb bed or vegetable garden, especially a raised garden, I place the rabbit cage wire at the bottom of the bed before I refill the beds with soil.
The second step or if you already have gophers the best method to control them is with gopher traps. There are two common traps that you will find at nurseries. The first is called a California Pocket Gopher Trap and looks like a mousetrap on top of a box. The other trap is a Macabe trap that looks like a wire mousetrap.
With either type, you will need to buy two traps. Find a fresh gopher mound in your lawn. Probe the ground around the mound and locate the burrow. Dig a large hole and expose the burrow. Set the traps and place one trap facing each way down the burrow. Be sure to tie your traps to a stake, to prevent animals from taking your traps. Place a garbage bag over the hole and cover the edge with soil.
Check your traps daily. The instructions on the trap may say to leave light to attract the gopher. I have found that the gopher pushes soil in front to plug the light. This sets off the trap with the dirt and does not catch the gopher. Also, do not buy just one trap and place it down the gopher’s mound, because the gopher will push dirt up to plug the hole and set off the trap with soil.
A couple methods that have limited affect include using gas bombs. The gopher burrows are so close to the surface and with our sandy soils the gas leaks out too easily. The gophers are not dumb, either; they will quickly plug the burrow to stop the movement of the gas.
I am not a fan of poisons that the gophers will eat and then die. This works on large areas like farms, but if you have dogs or cats and they either eat poison or the dead gopher they in turn could be poisoned.
Gophers in the landscape and garden have very few natural predators, but your cat could be a good predator for gophers. It seems that cats really enjoy hunting gophers, even if the cat is well-fed. We had a cat that would spend hours waiting for a gopher to pop up out of its hole. It then would proudly bring the gopher to us, sometimes dead and sometimes alive.
Persistence now, as the gophers become active, can keep your landscape gopher free this summer.
