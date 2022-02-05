It is a common debate in professional gardening circles — whether you should stake trees.
The professionals seem to agree it is best not to stake trees, and if you do need to stake trees to remove the stakes as soon as possible. The debate is at what point conditions justify staking and when it is time to remove the stakes.
To understand how to stake your trees, we must first understand how plants grow. Even though plants do not have bones like us, they do have a skeleton. The plant’s skeleton is found around each plant cell in the form of a hardened cell wall. As the tree or plant grows, the cells in the center of the truck become crushed and all that is left is the hard cell walls. Plants we call hardwoods also have specialized cells called fiber cells that give extra strength to this group of plants.
The tree grows more or less of these fiber cells, depending upon how much stress or wind pushes against the tree. If you ever had a broken arm and it was placed in a cast, after the cast was removed, you found your arm weak and small. If a plant is tied tightly to a stake, the same weakness will occur. The tree must be given some support when young, but also allowed to move and develop its own strength. So, no staking can actually make the tree stronger.
Another factor in staking is whether you live in a wind-prone area. I am sure that you have noticed it does get very windy here. This says we should stake trees, and the wind comes primarily from one direction, which also says staking is required.
There are three common methods in staking a tree. The first is using one tree stake. When you buy a tree at a nursery you may find it tied tightly to a single stake. This is not a healthy way to train a tree; when you remove the stake, the tree may bend over. Don’t worry and don’t blame the nursery; like that broken arm, given some time and proper exercise, the tree will develop strength.
The nurseries must grow trees against a single stake to develop a straight tree and be able to move the container and staked tree. The single stake found tied to a nursery tree is just like a splint, a temporary treatment planned to be removed once the tree is planted in the ground.
Using a single stake is the least expensive but the least effective method. Drive the stake into the ground about one foot from the tree. The stake should be directly between the tree and the prevailing wind. This helps hold the tree, but it allows the tree to develop some of its own strength. Do not ever tie the tree directly against the stake.
The second method is to use two stakes. This is a much better method to support your tree. In the two-stake method, a stake is driven into the ground approximately one foot away from the trunk on two sides of the tree. But instead of the stakes being parallel to the wind, they should be perpendicular to the wind. This means for most of the Antelope Valley, the prevailing wind comes out of the southwest, so the stakes should be on the north (northwest) and south (southeast).
As I drive around town, the trees planted with the two-stake method seem to have the stakes parallel to the street, no matter which direction the street runs. The reason for the stakes to be perpendicular to the prevailing wind is to allow the tree to develop some strength to the wind, but still be supported. If the two stakes were parallel to the wind, the results would be the same as the one-stake method, but cost twice as much.
The third method of supporting trees does not even require large stakes. This method is using three wires tied from the tree to small stakes in the ground. This method is called guying. When guying a tree it does not matter which way the wind is blowing. You drive in the stakes about five feet from the tree and in equal triangles around the tree. From the stake, a wire or rope is tied to the tree about five feet up from the ground or where the branches come out of the trunk.
This method is the best for the tree and is very inexpensive, but it does have problems. Unless you protect the guy wires with pipe or flags, you will walk into them or trip over them. It is difficult to mow around trees that have been guyed. If you want to guy your trees, most of the full service nurseries carry a guying kit called a duckbill guying kit. These kits are easy to use and have all the stakes, wire and tying straps you need.
In any of the three methods, how you tie the tree to the stake is as important as how you stake the tree. The material with which you tie the tree must be flexible. If you tie your tree to a stake with rope, twine or wire, it can kill the tree. As the tree grows larger in diameter, if the tying material does not expand with the increased diameter, it can cut into the tree. Eventually this will stop the movement of food in the tree and can kill the tree. This process is called girdling.
In the nurseries you will find ties made out of rubber or old tires, or spring loaded wire surrounded by plastic hose. These ties are designed to protect your tree. (If you have trees a couple of years old that are staked, make sure they are not being girdled or injured.) You should re-tie the tree at least every two years until the tree no longer needs to be staked.
When you buy that tree, don’t forget the stakes and give your tree an extra start by planting the tree slightly leaning into the wind. Once your tree is planted check the stakes and ties occasionally to see if they are broken or if the ties are girdling the tree.
