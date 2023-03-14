Hints from Heloise 2021

Dear Heloise: You are going to like this, Heloise. Summer will soon be here, and it will be time to get out our plastic lawn chairs. Like mine, yours may be ugly with dirt and stains. But you don’t have to throw them out. You can paint them to look new again.

Four years ago, I did an experiment on one of my old stained chairs. First, I cleaned it without worrying about the stains, and then I went to a paint store and asked for a pint of quality exterior house paint. I chose green. Using a small roller brush to paint as much as I could, followed by a paint brush to reach the “misses,” the job was done in record time. Now, when it gets dusty or dirty, a damp rag is all that is needed to clean it up.

