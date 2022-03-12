Generally, plants in your landscape, and in your home, need fertilizer.
Some plants have a higher fertilizer need than others. Naturally slower growing plants indoors or outdoors usually need less fertilizer. Plants that have abundant flowers or fruit need higher amounts of fertilizer.
Houseplants that are cactus or succulent in nature have a low need for fertilizers. Since most houseplants are not growing in ideal conditions, they do not need high amounts of fertilizers. However, houseplants do need to be fertilized and there are several ways to accomplish fertilizing your plants.
Generally, houseplants are best fertilized with a very small amount of fertilizer every month. This can be done by using a fertilizer that has been developed especially for houseplants, there are several houseplant fertilizers sold at all nurseries. A second method is very similar — using a slow-release fertilizer designed for houseplants. A common one is osmocote. The last method is to use an outdoor fertilizer that you will need to dilute yourself.
In general, you need a fertilizer that is low in nitrogen and higher in phosphorus and potassium. The first number on the fertilizer is the percent of nitrogen. The second number is the percent of phosphorus and the last number is the percent of potassium. If you find a houseplant fertilizer that has the number 3-6-8, the fertilizer contains 3% nitrogen, 6% phosphorus and 8% potassium.
Houseplants need just enough nitrogen to keep the plant healthy and produce a little bit of growth. Too much nitrogen may cause your plants to grow, but with lower light in the house, the plant may not grow properly. Usually too much nitrogen causes houseplants to “burn” because the nitrogen is in the form of salt and the salt in the soil makes it hard for plants to take up water causing them to wilt.
Phosphorus and potassium will help keep the plants healthy. They improve the flowering of houseplants and the development of strong healthy roots. They also increase the ability of the plants to survive.
All the commercial houseplant fertilizers that you buy at a nursery are good for your houseplants, but they can be very expensive. Be sure to follow the directions when using. You can also use a water-soluble tree and shrub fertilizers like 12-12-12 or 16-16-16 and dilute the fertilizer in water before using.
If you take one tablespoon of 12-12-12 fertilizer and place it in a jar, add three tablespoons of water to the jar. You now have diluted the fertilizer to 3-3-3. Apply one tablespoon of diluted fertilizer to a one-gallon water can and fill the watering can with water. Use this mixture to fertilize your houseplant; it will be like using houseplant fertilizer. You will find that one five-pound bag of 12-12-12 will fertilize a lot more plants than one bottle of liquid houseplant fertilizer.
If you do not feel like diluting fertilizer or are worried about doing it wrong, then buy the houseplant fertilizer.
If you use a slow-release granular houseplant fertilizer, place the fertilizer on the top of the soil. When you water, part of the fertilizer will dissolve and release nutrients. I do not like to mix into the soil slow-release or use fertilizer stakes; they tend to over fertilize your plants. If the soil is moist, they will continue to release fertilizer losing their ability to be slow release.
One houseplant fertilizer I try to avoid is fish emulsion. Fish emulsion is an organic fertilizer that has been used as a fertilizer for many years. Fish emulsion is from fish farms. When they change the water in the fish tanks, they bottle it and sell it as fish emulsion or tankage.
Fish emulsions have good nutritional value for plants but can be about 12 times saltier than other fertilizers. This salt level builds up in your potting soil, it could kill your houseplants.
