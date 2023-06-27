Hints from Heloise 2021

Dear Heloise: Currently, it’s working for me to answer an unknown number with: “How may I help you?” If I get a few seconds of complete silence (a computer seems to wait for “hello”) or I hear a “boop,” I know to hang up. A legitimate caller will respond almost always with who they are.

 — Carl Huber

