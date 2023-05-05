Dear Annie 2020

Dear Annie: My younger brother “Chris” moved away and got married. He and his wife, “Julie,” have a baby girl and two golden retrievers. They recently came to visit for a week, and they brought their dogs. My mom lives with me, and she already has three dogs. My brother’s dogs are a total pain. I wish Chris had hired a dog sitter and left the dogs at home. I think it is selfish for them to bring their animals to a guest’s home. Should I ask my brother to leave his dogs at home the next time they visit?

 — Too Many Dogs

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.