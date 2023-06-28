Dear Annie 2020

Dear Annie: I have had a friend for many years, a person who got me through some pretty rough times many years ago. Now she is the one going through a rough time. Ten months ago, she lost a grandson to a fentanyl overdose. We live about three hours apart. At the beginning, she just let everyone know that her grandson had died and gave no details. I felt it was intrusive to ask how he had died since she didn’t offer. I figured she’d share the details when she was ready. I sent sympathy cards and notes of encouragement. When I tried calling, however, I would leave messages and get no return call. Finally, about a month ago, she answered when I called. And I was able to get the details of her grandson’s death.

She has been mired in grief for the past 10 months, posting on Facebook two or three messages every day. I want to help her but don’t know how, and I feel guilty about cringing every time I see another mournful post. It almost seems as if she is taking some sort of comfort out of her sorrow. I know it takes some people a long time to recover enough to go on with their lives, although I am sure the sorrow is for a lifetime.

