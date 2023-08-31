Dear Annie 2020

Dear Annie: I have been married to my second husband for 40 years, and we are both in our 80s and not in the best of health. My problem is extended visits from my sons — one son lives in Asia, and the other lives across the other side of the US. Due to the time and expense involved in traveling, the one living in another country likes to stay three or four weeks. The last visit caused tension and was almost more than I could bear.

Talk has begun about the next visit, and I don’t know how to communicate that the visits are too much for me to handle. Last time we spoke, I told him that I could only open my home for a day or two. He became angry and said that wouldn’t make it worth his while to come. I don’t want to alienate him, but at our age, we don’t need this. I would appreciate any advice you could give me.

