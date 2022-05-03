I have the pandemic to thank for this.
A couple of years ago, I knew very little about growing my own garden in desert land. I ventured to the unknown with no hesitation. I discovered garden stores offer such splendid shopping therapy.
I literally assassinated some plants from over watering or not enough watering, but I kept trying.
Some natural culprits did not help either. I explored the stores’ pesticide isle for murderous solutions to the gophers stealing my newly planted tomato, roots and all.
I learned that the electronic high sound-emitting contraption worked well. I doubly feel better that it just repels, not kills.
This year, I started planting my mixed green seeds the first week of March. Mind you, it was still freezing. I prepared the soil, put a watering system in place and off I went!
The seeds sprouted in a few weeks. I realized that I did not space them appropriately. The sprouts grew crowded, but they looked happy. They kept each other warm, I suppose.
Now, I pull some of them out daily to allow the seedlings space to grow, with the fringe benefit of having tasty salad everyday. Well, almost everyday. Some days are just not salad days.
My eggplants are not doing very well. I will have to read up more on how to help them thrive. If unsuccessful, I will just have to procure a more mature and sturdier one and let my green thumb work, as I convince my self that I have a green thumb.
I tell you this because I invite you to discover the joys of home gardening. Experience is not required. I declare my inexperience, but I can share first-hand, my experience of pure joy watching life become. Would you rather plant flowers? They are even more awe-inspiring. Hummingbirds’ fleeting visitations add joy.
I have flowers in pots and in the ground. I have the vegetables and flowers mixed up as well. One of these days, I will learn which ones do not mix well. If herbs are your thing, you can start with that. They will be fresh additions to your soup, pasta and salads.
There are many benefits of home gardening. Scientists have found that spending two hours a week in nature is linked to better health and well-being.
• Gardening offers no shortage of physical activity. Moving your body regularly is known to boost your energy and mood and reduce anxiety levels. Sitting, bending, squatting or stretching — you name it; you can give up your gym membership.
• A garden can yield the tastiest, freshest and healthiest food. Nothing can beat the juiciest tomato fresh from the garden. You can munch on it right off the stem.
• Studies have shown that immersing yourself in greens, in natural landscape is linked to better recovery from surgery and better stress management. I’m soaking it in.
• A garden can give you a quiet respite of many “Zen moments.” The mindful moments of watering and listening to the sounds of the birds and the moving leaves are what I find most relaxing.
• Letting go of perfection. Trying to make everything perfect can lead to frustration and paralysis. Growing something from a seed to harvest is not always as expected. The tomatoes are misshapen, the flowers fall off, the wind beats up the young leaves and the pesky unwelcome visitors add to the trauma. But that is nature. I’ve learned to accept what is and harvest the good — literally.
We lived through unusual times and adjusted our lives to meet the new demands of pandemic restrictions.
As we begin to feel less restricted, exercise the choice of supporting your health and well-being by finding alternative ways of rediscovering the simple pleasures of life and nature. It is always there through all the times.
A registered nurse, Dr. Elvie C. Ancheta is administrator of the California Department of Veterans Affairs’ William J. “Pete” Knight Veterans Home in Lancaster.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.