Dear Annie 2020

Dear Annie: A longtime friend of mine, “Emily,” was served divorce papers right after the holidays by her husband, “Matt,” after a fairly short and seemingly rocky marriage. I don’t think this came as much of a surprise to her, but I know that she is still taking it very hard, especially considering the time of year this all fell apart. She seems embarrassed by the situation and stressed about having to find a lawyer and go to court.

I’m trying my best to provide emotional support and help her out, but I also feel lost when it comes to divorce options and the whole process. I really want her to find peace and reach out to a counselor or mediator or other professional, but I don’t necessarily know how to push her in that direction. How can I comfort Emily through this and help her avoid a stressful court battle?

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.