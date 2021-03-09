Experiencing the mild beautiful mornings and evenings lately makes me think of vacation, rest and relaxation. Then I think about the hassles of planning, the expense, and the time involved. Not to mention that you will be quarantined when you come back home. I asked if it’s really worth it.
The answer is yes. But you do not have to travel. Staycation is the new buzzword. No long traveling required. Nonetheless, the experts are saying that regular relaxation is essential for long life as well as personal effectiveness. Who does not want long life? And wouldn’t you like to be effective at work and in your personal being? Of course we generally do. I want to experience success in what I set out to do.
However, even with the best intentions, sometimes, it’s just hard to find the time to relax. We live in a get-up-and-go humanity and working seven days a week is not unusual. And some of us even feel guilty to spend a day not doing anything. You feel like you just wasted some precious time.
I’ve been there, done that. The experiential wisdom developing through the ages changed the lens in which I see life now. When all is said and done, no amount of money and career accomplishments should compromise your health and well-being.
Don’t get me wrong; working hard to attain your goal is in itself inspirational and contributes greatly to your blissful and purposeful life. You can’t just perpetually relax and wait for things to happen. The key is finding the balance.
Reading up on what successful people do to recharge their energy and remain happy healthy and accomplished, I found these pearls:
• Take time off every week. And when you do, completely release your work plans and worries. Many scientific studies support that you will be far more productive on the days that you work when you take one or two days off in a week. Give yourself permission to forget about work at least one day a week. If you are the active one, get busy by doing things with family and friends, go for a walk or engage in physical exercise. If you enjoy doing things around the house, engross on what you enjoy doing. It’s not for me, but some enjoy cooking while others like me enjoy the eating part. And if you prefer to vegetate, you can watch television, go to a movie, or read an engaging book. For the workaholics, this may take some practice.
• Get away for the weekend a few times a year. Or you can go local. Go to the park for the day, drive to the nearby mountains for a hike, or just relax in your backyard. Just mentally get away, unplugged. I could totally do this. It is doable. The key thing is to not use this time to catch up on things. Doing so will keep your mental gears in constant motion, and that just defeats the purpose. Use those paid holidays wisely and mindfully.
• Once a year, take at least a two full weeks off and vow to do nothing remotely work-related. You can either work or relax. It’s hard to do both. If you allow even just a little catching up on work, your mental and emotional batteries keep on running with no chance to recharge and re-energize. You will come back from the relaxation get away needing another vacation.
• Find time to relax and recharge on a daily basis. A moment of quiet with focused awareness of the beauty around us helps us realize that everything is just perfect the way it is. Problems come and go; the day will come and go: kids grow up; while you are still you. Take care of you. Celebrate your uniqueness because there is nobody in this whole wide world that is exactly like you. Be good to yourself.
Remember also to give your gut a rest. Food digestion requires enormous energy. Mounting body of knowledge is loudly saying that foods high in fat, sugar or salt are not good energy foods. Fruits, vegetables and whole grains require less energy to process and are good for you. Consuming more of the lighter foods will make you feel better and refreshed with energy to spare.
Get your COVID-19 vaccination when it is your turn, and you can book that three-day trip in the next few months and decide where you want to go for your two-week vacation next year. Maybe. Hopefully.
A registered nurse, Dr. Elvie C. Ancheta is administrator of the California Department of Veterans Affairs’ William J. “Pete” Knight Veterans Home in Lancaster.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.