Hints from Heloise 2021

Dear Heloise: Here’s a tip for all the knitters/crocheters, who make or want to make blankets for hospitals. Please be sure to ask them what size they prefer for babies, the NICU, children and teens, and what to use to make them.

Some hospitals will not take knitted/crocheted blankets for the babies due to safety (wires/fingers/toes), nor will they take fleece (the fluff can get into their lungs). But they may take child/teen sizes that are knitted/crocheted. Any kind of blanket or quilt must be fragrance-free with no pet fur due to allergies. Remember, the kiddos are sick. They don’t need another problem.

