"Our sons, pride of our Nation, this day have set upon a mighty endeavor … a struggle to preserve our civilization, and to set free a suffering humanity,” Franklin Delano Roosevelt prayer on D-Day,
As I am writing, the 79th anniversary of D-Day is rapidly slipping away in France, where my paratrooper friends of the Liberty Jump Team gathered to commemorate the liberation of western Europe from Nazi tyranny in World War II.
High winds on drop zones kept many of the commemorative flights grounded, but the real triumph for my jump team friends 79 years later involved spending quality time with World War II veterans who were in the fight when the Day of Days happened.
Our paratrooper friends acted as escorts, hosts, and guest companions for D-Day veterans like Cliff Stump, an 82nd Airborne Division glider man, and Vince Speranza, a 101st Airborne paratrooper known and loved by his many friends.
But what does it mean, nearly 80 years later? We commemorated the day Tuesday at our weekly Coffee4Vets gathering at Crazy Otto’s Restaurant on Avenue I. There, a World War II veteran got misty-eyed while we shared a few moments dedicated to the “Day of Days.”
For one thing, D-Day was about the strength, energies and resilience of democracy and sturdy allies, like the British, the Free French, all the nation’s that joined in the Allied cause and resistance to Adolf Hitler’s murderous Third Reich. Hitler ushered in the Holocaust, and ruin for Germany and much of Europe.
On Tuesday at Crazy Otto’s, our friends gathered at the table included Royal Air Force Sgt. Jamie Douglas from an RAF-Royal Navy task force working at Edwards Air Force Base. They broke bread with about 100 American veterans who gather for coffee, conversation and camaraderie.
In France, the entire paratrooper-kitted family of Jerome Dupouvoir turned out as it does annually to accompany our Liberty paratrooper family at ceremonies and dinners across Normandy honoring the 156,000 troops who stormed the D-Day beaches and dropped from the sky, not to conquer, but to liberate.
The children of Normandy are great-grandchildren of elders who were alive, excited, and frightened out of their wits, scrambling to help, or stay out of the line of fire on the Day of Days. Those children bring flowers and notes of appreciation to the Allied veterans, the survivors near 100 years, or more.
D-Day, depicted in films like “Saving Private Ryan,” and the epic miniseries, “Band of Brothers,” was the largest seaborne invasion in history, and the largest airborne operation to date. On June 6, 1944, the invasion beaches at Normandy, code-named Utah, Omaha, June, Gold and Sword, were a 50-mile wide swath of hell for the American, British and Canadian troops.
It was a patchwork of machine gun chatter and hell for the paratroopers and airborne, all 24,000 who dropped and glided into the hedgerow country to secure passageways for the troops coming off the beach. Tens of thousands of ships and planes, crews and aircrew participated.
As we reflected on D-Day at our weekly breakfast gathering, John Parsamyan, the job training coach of Vets4Veterans, spoke up about our obligation to veterans, young and old, who are struggling today.
“I am an infantry grunt, and our creed is, ‘We don’t leave anyone behind,’ ” he said. “I know that is a cliché, but at Vets4Veterans, that is what we really do.”
The organization leaders were leaving for Sacramento to be honored as Non-Profit of the Year for Assembly District 34, Antelope Valley Assemblyman Tom Lackey’s district. The organization’s mission is straightforward, to provide shelter, food, emergency assistance, job training and mental health aid for veterans facing difficulties.
This weekend, volunteers from my clinical organization, High Desert Medical Group, will turn out to help build housing for low-income vets entering the market through the Homes4Families program partnered with California Department of Veterans and City of Palmdale.
Doing work on behalf of all veterans needing a hand is part of the legacy of honoring what the veterans of D-Day accomplished. And what they accomplished was to enable us to have the world of freedom we experience today.
Dennis Anderson is a licensed clinical social worker at High Desert Medical Group. An Army paratrooper veteran, he serves as Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s appointee on the Los Angeles Veterans Advisory Committee.
