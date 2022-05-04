O
ne of the few uplifting morale moments of the dreadful year of Covid 2020 was the Healing and Honor Field that placed 2,020 American flags on the big green common at Pelona Vista Park in Palmdale.
It all happened outdoors at a safe distance and thousands of people enjoyed it.
An encore appearance of the field of flags is set for a couple of weeks from now. Running, from May 22 through 30, it will also grace Pelona Vista Park, this time with 1,000 flags, which is fewer, but really a splendid sight.
Flags with streamer tags dedicated to your family’s veteran or first responder are searchable at www.cityofpalmdale.org and cost $30. The opening and closing ceremonies, on May 22 and 30, with Memorial Day observed are bound to be stirring.
May is officially set nationally as Military Appreciation Month. It’s worthwhile to ponder why that should call attention to itself. Americans pride themselves on not being a militaristic people, but to check the history of even just the last 50 years or so, it appears we have been at war at least as often as the interval of absence of conflict referred to as “peace.”
I have plenty of Cold War buddies who never got the consolation of a National Defense Service Medal because their years fell on the wrong side of calendar between the Korean War or Vietnam and after.
They aren’t cruising for a medal to tell where they were and what they did. But drafted, or volunteered, they did show up. And, the Cold War in history’s lens, appears as one of the most significant victories in the history of armed struggle. It could hardly be called peace, but we didn’t all die in a mushroom cloud.
The other evening at a Vietnam Veterans Appreciation dinner, I heard mention there were 126 servicemen unaccounted from the Cold War. Fewer than the 1,626 from Vietnam, the 7,841 from Korea and the mass of 73,515 listed missing from World War II. But if they are missing in action, that company size element, how could that happen unless they were in wartime hostilities?
Other military members who awarded the dark side view of service were atomic veterans, service people exposed to nuclear radiation during above-ground A-Bomb tests in the Cold War.
Add to that all the veterans impacted by agent orange, a chemical defoliant used in Vietnam to eradicate foliage and deny cover to enemies coming down the Ho Chi Minh Trail in Vietnam. We saw the enemy and it was us. Ditto for Gulf War Syndrome, which is an illness inflicted on more than 190,000 troops exposed when the US military thought it was a good idea to blow up an Iraqi chemical weapons cache at the end of the first Gulf War.
More recently, there is toxic burn pit exposure inflicted on troops who burned everything from waste munitions to human waste to human body parts. Note these are not combat wounds.
This short list of misfortune accounts for why a Military Appreciation Month is an idea whose time has come. It will be observed, mostly, around Memorial Day with restaurant discounts for veterans and a scattering of other perks that fall in the category of a nice thing, so enjoy the pancakes while you can. What the troops really did was secure a measure of safety that is called national security. It means we live.
A real appreciation of the military would involve ensuring veterans have jobs and secure shelter upon exit from service. A real military appreciation would provide the accessible mental health care to reduce, then prevent, more than 20 veteran suicides a day.
Military appreciation would require that veterans receive earned benefits quickly instead of “deny until you die.”
That would be the real Military Appreciation Month and it would run 365 days a year.
Dennis Anderson is a licensed clinical social worker at High Desert Medical Group. An Army paratrooper veteran who deployed with local National Guard in Iraq to report the war for the Antelope Valley Press, he works on veteran issues and community health initiatives.
