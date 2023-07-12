Dear Annie 2020

Dear Annie: My neighbor has started to honk her horn upon leaving for work each morning (prior to 7:30), and her husband and her children leave 10 to 20 minutes later. When I worked, we hugged our children and maybe waved to them.

When she honks, she does not take into consideration that the neighbors across the street have a newborn and the other neighbors are a retired couple who are in their late 80s. This is so annoying, and no one has approached her due to fear that she will honk even longer and more often.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.