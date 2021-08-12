Editor’s note: Vern Lawson is on vacation. Please enjoy these “best of” Vernacular columns. This column originally ran Oct. 24, 2019.
In 1978, Margie booked an exciting trip for us to Asia.
When we mentioned that we were going to the Far East, friends and relatives would often advise us that “you’re going to love Hong Kong.” At least two former Navy sailors enthusiastically mentioned what an exciting city it was, where you might find a snake charmer on the dock.
Now, in 2019 it has become much more dangerous with daily protests as Hong Kong residents swarm through the streets in opposition to mainland China’s announcement that it plans to pursue extraditions from Hong Kong to the Communist nation.
On Monday, the South China Morning Post reported:
“Violence broke out between police and anti-government protesters on Oct. 20, during the 20th straight Sunday of demonstrations in Hong Kong. Police fired multiple rounds of tear gas in an effort to disperse protesters in Kowloon, some of whom hurled petrol bombs at the officers. The clashes broke out shortly after a mass march that, despite not being approved by police, drew tens of thousands onto the streets to call on the government to meet their five key demands to resolve the political crisis that has dragged on for more than four months.”
This column is a rewrite of a piece Margie did after our trip through the Orient. I have temporarily borrowed a scrapbook of our travel articles pasted up by M.A. Bay Nicholson of Lancaster.
We flew into the Hong Kong airport from Seoul, South Korea, touching down on a landing runway that had been extended about a city block or four into the harbor.
Our hotel was in Kowloon on the mainland across the busy harbor from the central island where the streets are narrow and the buildings are skyscraper tall.
In preparation for the trip we had read glowing reports of the perpetual motion of the wide variety of boats that play in three-dimensions in the gorgeous harbor. But there was also a tunnel where we cross under the water on our tour bus.
When we wanted to cross to the island, we found out that the ferry fare was a staggering 4 cents, each way.
Hong Kong had a world-wide reputation as the best place to buy tailored suits and stylish women’s wear. Our tour guide, Freddie, took us to a tailoring shop which immediately served us beer while we browsed.
Margie wrote that “There was a variety of reptile skins to have custom-made into purses and shoes – lizards, snakes, crocodiles, alligators.”
“We began pricing cameras at each store we came to. … Each dealer would willingly write down his ‘best’ price, and there seemed to be no real bargaining unless you wanted to buy other things and would offer a package deal.” We learned that the Kowloon Peninsula was ceded to the British. Since they needed farmland and water, they negotiated 99-year lease with the Chinese in 1898 for 370 square miles called the New Territories.
The following evening, “When we went back on the street, it reminded us of Las Vegas. There were so many neon lights advertising nightclubs which featured topless dancers and waitresses. All the camera stores were still open and we finally settled on a Canon 35-mm film camera that took great pictures.
At a vision store we could get an eye exam and pay as little as $25 for each pair of spectacles.
After several days of evaluating the fun in fabulous Hong Kong, we boarded our plane, flying to Bangkok, Thailand, for more fascinating adventures.
After about 30 trips that we enjoyed overseas, Margie died of a second stroke in 2008. The travel clippings provide many wonderful memories of our 33-year marriage.
