Dear Annie 2020

Dear Annie: About 25 years ago, my dental hygienist may have been thinking the same thoughts as “Wishing I Could Talk to Him,” the woman whose husband has bad breath, while she talked about my teeth rather than telling me the truth — namely, that she was smelling the rotting bacteria that gave me very offensive breath. Had she been upfront about what she was detecting, I would have been aghast and immediately started using a mouthwash. Thankfully, another hygienist later clued me in.

Subsequently, I dated a woman whose breath was always fresh for the first year and then turned horrid, making being close unpleasant. She insisted that I was hypersensitive to smells. Nonsense, I thought, and then I remembered my experience, told her about that and convinced her to use a mouthwash. Her friends and relatives were too polite to tell her.

