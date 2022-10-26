Dear Annie 2020

Dear Annie: My boyfriend and I have been homeless for three years, ever since I lost my lifelong home to a reverse mortgage on the coldest day of the year. We have been homeless with little money and are very poor, bouncing around from place to place with no security or stability.

For the past six months, we have been living in a metal storage shed that we own and that is situated in my cousin’s yard. We chose this because we have no place else to go. The big house is up for sale and is condemned as well and has no running water. Living this way is illegal, demoralizing and dehumanizing, but, again, we have no choice right now.

