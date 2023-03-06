Dear Annie 2020

Dear Annie: I find it incredible that so many people want to push their views on children who do not belong to their family and then pass judgment on their parents. There have been numerous scientific studies proving that children become smarter and more confident when they play by themselves or with other children without adults’ helicoptering interference. Adults do not exist to be toys or full-time entertainers for our children. We raise them, feed them, clothe them and nurse them through medical illness, which are all things that require a large amount of attention and love.

No one has any idea what a person does on their cellphone. They could be arranging much needed medical care, working to pay the bills, communicating with school, or simply reading the news or an ebook. When I was a child, my nose was stuck in a book 75% of my free time. The rest of my time was spent jumping rope, playing marbles and getting into antics with the neighborhood kids. My mother drew during most of her free time and read the rest of the time.

