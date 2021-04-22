The age-old saying that “history repeats itself” has been used in many movies as recorded truisms.
Recently, the 1939 film “The Hunchback of Notre-Dame” has been featured on television, starring Charles Laughton in the title role and with Maureen O’Hara as the beautiful compatriot of the disfigured hunchback.
I watched the “Hunchback” last week and found that many of the massive cast member scenes closely resembled the rioters who on Jan. 6 attempted to take control of the United States Capitol.
Both film footages repeatedly showed thousands of protestors climbing large staircases to demonstrate their destructive victories over the lookalike Notre-Dame properties and the US Capitol.
Then I watched “Logan’s Run,” a 1976 complicated attempt at wicked tactics in a deadly science-fiction setting.
When the residents rioted, some used American flags on their slim poles as their fictional fighting weaponry — later repeated as true history captured by news cameras.
Laughton’s costume was a triumph in ugliness, with his right eye peering from a belly position and a prominent mound on his back.
Both the movie and this year’s real-life demonstration provided extended fighting scenes on the monumental sets.
The early story was provided by Victor Hugo’s 1831 novel.
In the end of the 15th century, the Middle Ages came to a close. Europe began to see great changes. France, ravaged by a hundreds of years of war, at last found peace. The people under Louis Xl felt free to hope again — to dream of progress. But superstition and prejudice often stood in the way, seeking to crush the adventurous spirit of man.
In the United States this year, President Joseph Biden is attempting to bring a 20-year US war involvement to an end in Afghanistan.
The Quasimodo story fictionalizes his attempts to save the life of Maureen O’Hara’s Esmeralda. The movie shows the super-strong hunchback hurling heavy wooden beams at the rioters, similar to our first month’s real fight in Washington in which many weapons were used, a real life deadly spree.
In the movie, Esmeralda is pardoned by the king, after Quasimodo flings the woman’s enemy, Frolio, from the cathedral’s high tower.
For the film’s production, screenwriter Sonya Levien made the obvious real-life comparisons to 20th century history: The parallels between Paris’ persecution of gypsies and Germany’s treatment of the Jews prior to World War II.
History is an easy story line for writers in Hollywood, who can repeat and repeat, over and over.
