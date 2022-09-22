Hints from Heloise 2021

Dear Heloise: I have two hints for hand sewers who have conditions that make it more difficult to sew.

1. If arthritis makes it difficult for you to knot the ends of your thread, try this: Wet the tip of your index finger and wind the thread twice around your finger. Then, wet the wound threads. With the thumb of your opposite hand, start to slowly roll the thread to the tip of your index finger, making sure all the threads are rolling around your finger, and then proceed as usual. It might not be a pretty knot, but it works.

