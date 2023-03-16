Hints from Heloise 2021

Dear Readers: Do not clean stainless sinks with just any abrasive cleaner because it will scratch the surface. Use baking soda instead. Sprinkle baking soda into the sink and scrub with a damp cloth. Then, rinse. It’s nontoxic and effective.

FYI: For minor insect bites, make a paste of baking soda and water and apply to the bite. Do it right away so that the swelling will lessen.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.