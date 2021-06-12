It looks like next week the temperature is going to climb into the hot range. With the drought it is time to add mulch to your landscape and vegetable gardens.
I find that people are often confused by the terms mulch and amendments. Mulch is any product placed over the surface of the soil, to either cool down the soil or to warm the soil. At the same time, the addition of mulch will help conserve water. It may be more correct to call mulch, surface mulch.
Mulch is commonly used to keep the soil cool and to conserve water by preventing the water from evaporating out of the soil. Mulches can be organic materials like decorative bark, compost or even straw. Mulches can be inorganic like decorative rock, gravel or sand.
Amendments are materials mixed into the soil to improve the physical or chemical make-up of the soil. As organic mulches decompose they can help the physical and chemical make-up of the soil, but mulches are added to the surface and not mixed into the soil.
Cooling mulches are extremely good for vegetable gardens and flowerbeds during hot weather. Mulch helps keep the soil cool and evenly moist, which benefits flowers and vegetables. Cooling mulches include compost, decorative bark (all sizes and types) and even newspaper. Newspaper can be a problem because it can blow away, and the colored papers can release ink, which can become a problem.
In your vegetable garden, straw can also be a good mulch. Straw can be spread out during the summer and then removed and composted at the end of summer allowing the soil to heat up in the fall. Straw or sawdust can become a problem if left on the soil too long. Even when straw or sawdust is placed on top of the soil it will deplete the nitrogen out of the soil.
Besides conserving water, mulches have other benefits. In late spring or early summer we can place clear or dark plastic over our garden beds. Cut holes in the plastic to plant your summer vegetables. The plastic will heat up the soil and allow vegetable seeds to germinate faster and the plants to grow faster.
As the summer heats up, cover the plastic with straw or compost or other organic material about three inches deep. This will cool down the soil during the hot months.
When the summer fades into fall, remove the organic mulch and expose the plastic, so the soil will stay warm and your vegetables continue to grow.
That is an example of how to use mulches in your garden and how to extend your growing season. Even if you do not use the plastic layer, a cooling mulch in the summer is very important and can benefit your garden.
Mulches can also prevent weeds by suffocating weed seeds. With three inches of mulch, very few weeds will grow, and those that do grow can easily be pulled out. When you mulch your planters, do not mulch too close to the trunks of trees, leave the mulch about two feet away from the trunk. The reason we avoid placing the mulch too close to the trunk is the mulch prevents air circulation, which can cause rots. I recommend the use of mulches because they can save water, help your soil and prevent weeds.
Placing some type of weed barriers between the soil and mulch in permanent plantings can become a problem. If you use plastic under the bark or rock, after a few years the plastic will break down. When the plastic breaks down, it works its way to the surface; now you have pieces of plastic sticking out of your mulch, and you have weeds growing where the plastic has torn. You have a big job of getting rid of the plastic.
I do not recommend using plastic as a weed barrier in your landscape. However, when used as a temporary warming mulch in your garden, it is a good practice.
In the last few years there have been more and more fabric weed barriers on the market. The fabric weed barriers work much better than using plastic, but they are expensive. I find that using a weed barrier for rock mulches is more important than organic mulches. Since most of our weeds are wind blown seeds, the plant will establish in the mulch above the weed barrier, making the barrier ineffective. A good three inches of organic mulch will control most of the existing weed seeds in the soil.
Besides the value to the soil, you should also select mulch to go with the design of your landscape. When selecting mulch, first consider the function and second the aesthetic purpose of the mulch.
Decorative bark goes with a rustic or woodland landscape theme, where decorative rock comes in many different colors, sizes and shapes to add the needed color or texture to the landscape. However, decorative bark needs to be added every few years, as it decays or blows away.
River rock or other natural colored rocks can give a desert or natural look to your landscape. The size of rock can accent the look of your landscape. Decorate rock can cool your soil, it will develop reflective heat and can be a safety issue with kids.
The use of mulches in your landscape is desirable with water conservation and weed prevention, but most of all it gives the final touches to the landscape. I have seen many landscapes without mulches in the planters and they looked very nice, but after the mulch was added it looked finished.
