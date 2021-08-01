Serviceman

Torpedoman’s Mate 3rd Class Christian Hernandez (left), of Lancaster, assigned to Navy Recruiting Station Corpus Christi, Division 7, Talent Acquisition Onboarding Center Alamo City, was presented the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal by Cmdr. Stephanie Simoni, executive officer, Navy Talent Acquisition Group San Antonio, at Navy Operations Support Center Corpus Christi. Hernandez was awarded the medal for his professional achievement while serving as a talent scout during the month of May. His tireless efforts and personal commitment led to the enlistment of future sailors into the United States Navy and was instrumental in assisting Division 7 in meeting the requirements for the commanding officer’s 150 percent New Contract Objectives Incentive.

 US Navy photo by Burrell Parmer

