Dear Heloise: Any update on COVID and dogs? What should we know?
— Patricia M. in Maryland
Patricia: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (www.CDC.gov), the novel Coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, can spread from people to animals in SOME situations. Of these animals, the CDC reports they were only mildly sickened and recovered fully.
There is no proof the virus can transmit from the dog to a person. So never extreme clean your dog; wiping the dog with antibacterial wipes or hand sanitizer could be dangerous.
Similar protocols (procedures) should be used: Keep dogs six feet away from others when walking; avoid large gatherings of people; keep cats inside when possible. Wash your hands frequently. One difference: Do not mask your dog or cat.
Check with your veterinarian for the latest on COVID and pets. The situation can change rapidly.
— Heloise
Pet pal
Dear Readers: Meet Hazel. Trent B. in San Antonio, Texas, says his puppy Pug Hazel takes a hard nap after playing hard at 5:30 a.m.. Play hard and nap hard? Sounds like the life. Is she dreaming about Santa’s visit? And, oh, that puppy breath.
Hazel is the light of Trent’s life. To see Hazel napping hard, and our other Pet Pals, visit www.Heloise.com and click on “Pet of the Week.” Do you have a funny and furry friend you’d like to share? Email a picture and description to Heloise@Heloise.com.
— Heloise
