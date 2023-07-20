Hints from Heloise

Dear Heloise: Recently, Rosemary, in Michigan, wrote in about a scammer who called to collect money from an old credit card debt from 2016, stating that they would put a lien on their home and take them to court. Your information about where to report a scam was very useful, but I’d like to add a little more information to this.

Credit cards are what they call “unsecured” loans. There is no collateral, so they cannot put a lien on your home. They can say they’ll take you to court, but that is not likely to happen, as it’s too expensive. Do not agree to anything over the phone, even if you really do owe money.

