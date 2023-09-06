Dear Heloise: Some kids like toasted cheese sandwiches, but they usually need an adult to make them. Well, not anymore.
All they have to do is toast a couple slices of bread and put lots of grated cheese (or a couple of slices of cheese) between the two toasted pieces of bread. They can place the sandwich on a napkin or paper towel and microwave it for 12 to 20 seconds. Then, just remove it from the microwave and eat.
Dear Heloise: My wife did 99% of the cooking at home for 24 years. Two years ago, she was diagnosed with ALS (also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease), and now I do all the cooking for her. She always loved a beef and vegetable soup, and I was told you had a recipe for this kind of soup that was a time-tested treat. Would you print that in your column so I can make it for her? Many of the things she enjoyed doing are now impossible for her to do, so I like to prepare meals for her that I know she loves to eat.
Earl, I’m so sorry to hear about your wife’s illness. I hope she enjoys this recipe for my country-style beef soup:
In a large 6- to 8-quart pot, boil a large soup bone in 8 cups of water (add more if needed) and 8 ounces of tomato sauce for 4 to 6 hours (depending on size). Then add:
• 4 large garlic cloves, minced
• 1 small zucchini or yellow squash, cubed
• 2 teaspoons salt (add more or less according to personal taste)
• 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
Boil for 20 minutes. Add 4 to 6 ounces of medium-sized egg noodles. Simmer for 15 minutes. Serve with cornbread.
With cooler weather on the way, it's always so nice to come home to a hearty bowl of soup and warm bread.
These recipes have been a part of my family for many years, and I hope they become a part of your family, too.
Dear Heloise: Do mushrooms have any nutritional value?
Rita, mushrooms have a number of vitamins and minerals. Just to name a few, white button mushrooms contain, on average, 2.89 g of protein, 4 g of carbs, 16.3 mcg of folate, 2 mg of vitamin C, 8.6 mg of magnesium, 82.6 mg of phosphorus, 2.9 mg of calcium and 1 mcg of vitamin K. They are also one of the very few plant-based foods that have vitamin D. In other words, mushrooms not only look and taste great, they’re also healthy for you.
