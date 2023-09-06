Hints from Heloise

Dear Heloise: Some kids like toasted cheese sandwiches, but they usually need an adult to make them. Well, not anymore.

All they have to do is toast a couple slices of bread and put lots of grated cheese (or a couple of slices of cheese) between the two toasted pieces of bread. They can place the sandwich on a napkin or paper towel and microwave it for 12 to 20 seconds. Then, just remove it from the microwave and eat.

