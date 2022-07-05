According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than one-third of adults and an even higher proportion of children admit to have been sunburned. Despite the widespread warning about the dangers of too much sun exposure, many of us still subject our skin to the sun’s burning rays.
It’s not hard when we live in the desert and the summer heat can be extreme. You may lay out in the sun hoping to get a golden tan, but instead you end up looking like an overcooked lobster.
Sunburn is the most obvious sign that you have been out under the sun too long. But besides your skin becoming visibly red and irritated, ultraviolet light can also later harm your DNA, prematurely aging your skin. Beneath the skin surface, compounding sun exposures can contribute to skin cancers, including the deadly melanoma.
How soon you burn may depend on the sun’s intensity, the length of exposure and your skin type. A blonde-haired, blue-eyed woman sunbathing in the high desert will redden far sooner than an olive-complexioned woman sitting out on a sunny day in Seattle.
When you get sunburned, your skin turns red and painful. If you have severe sun burn damage, you may even feel:
• Feverish
• Chills
• Nausea
• Headache
• Weakness
The skin peeling and the itching a few days later is your body’s attempt to rid itself of sun-damaged cells. Sunburn relief is targeted toward relieving reddened, inflamed skin while easing the pain. Here are a few home remedies for sunburned skin:
• Apply cold compresses to your sunburned skin or take a cool bath to soothe the burn.
• Take the sting out of your sunburn by gently rubbing on a cream or gel containing menthol, camphor or aloe. Refrigerating the cream first will make it feel even better.
• Stay hydrated. Drinking plenty of water and other fluids to aid your skin’s recovery.
• Avoid the sun until your sunburn heals.
These home remedies are not for severe sunburn cases. If you have fever, chills, severe pain, widespread blisters, dry mouth, reduced urinations, dizziness and severe weakness, seek medical attention immediately.
Here are a few reminder tips for keeping your skin safe while enjoying the outdoors:
• Stay out of direct sun rays between 10 in the morning and 4 in the afternoon. If you can’t stay out of the sun during these hours, at least stay under a shady spot.
• Wear sun-protective clothing such as a broad-brimmed hat, a long-sleeved light-colored shirt and pants, and don’t forget the UV-blocking sunglasses.
• Use sunscreen with a sun protection factor of at least 30. Apply sunscreen liberally 30 minutes before you go outside. Use sunscreen even on overcast days, because UV rays can penetrate the clouds. If you are sweating heavily or swimming, reapply sunscreen every two hours.
Additionally, it is also reported that super sunburn accelerators — such as lime juice, lemon juice, orange juice or parsnips — interacting with the sunlight can even be more harmful. So don’t forget to wash your hands before your hold your child or after you make a margarita — that is, if you happen to be out in the sun.
A registered nurse, Dr. Elvie C. Ancheta is administrator of the California Department of Veterans Affairs’ William J. “Pete” Knight Veterans Home in Lancaster.
