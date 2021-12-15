One of them was an 82nd Airborne Division paratrooper who got “blown up” in Iraq. Another was a Navy vet, a sailor who went aground in prison and has worked for years to get his life back in order. Another was an Air Force paralegal fleeing domestic violence and trying to get her children back.
They convened around a parking lot barbecue grill at Armed Services Auto Body, a neatly kept little mom and pop body shop on the hole-in-the-wall street of Avenue J-5 in Lancaster.
At the end-of-week event, the owner, Palmdale’s 2020 “Veteran of the Year,” John Parsamyan, was joined by his buddy, Charlie Wilson. Together, they grilled hamburgers while veterans and their families gathered for a potluck. The name, Armed Services Auto Body, gives the place a veteran vibe and lets other members of the veteran family know they are welcome.
Vets4Veterans President Jack Woolbert was there. He is a Vietnam Navy vet, who works with Parsamyan, the nonprofit group’s vice president. With the Board and members, they decide how to support veteran recovery efforts, which include preventing homelessness, setting up grocery giveaways, helping financially distressed veterans and underwriting scholarships for military people transitioning from service.
Sailor Woolbert was the late Tom Hilzendeger’s best friend and Vets4Veterans became their way of helping veterans in need. The Friday barbecue is informal therapy that works. Spouses show up with the children and the lunch hour fills with good cheer.
Parsamyan didn’t find his way back to good cheer for years, after leaving the Army about a year after the 9/11 terror attacks. His outfit, the much deployed 10th Mountain Division was one of the first units into Afghanistan after 9/11.
An infantry grunt, he lost a good buddy in Afghanistan.
“We were partners, deciding who would go through the door first,” he said.
Parsamyan left when his enlistment ended and his battle buddy, Sgt. Shawn Clemens, was killed a year later. It took his combat death and several more years for Parsamyan to seek help from the VA. It has been camaraderie with fellow veterans that put him on a path.
When he hooked up with Vets4Veterans, Hilzendeger, the group’s founder, was dying. Together, he and Parsamyan talked about goals. Parsamyan’s goal was to operate an auto body shop as a training program to get veterans back on their feet.
“It’s bigger than me,” he said.
One vet, a Navy man who served during the 1980s, found his way back to church and God, after prison. He said the training operation at Armed Services has been key to his re-entry to society.
“I work on it every day and John works with me,” he said. “It has been a long way back, but I am getting there. Now, I want to work on getting my discharge upgraded.”
A younger vet, Darius Dear, 24, remembers how all his buddies wanted to “just get out” after their enlistment, “but soon as they do, they say, ‘That was the greatest thing I ever did.’”
Dear, who served with B Company 41st combat engineers, learned how to rappel from helicopters and climb mountain faces. But he said it is the team atmosphere at Armed Services that kept him focused on his studies and soon he will be certified as an emergency medical technician.
“It’s like a squad here at Armed Services Auto Body,” he said. “John is the leader, but everybody helps each other stay focused.”
Richard Hawes, wounded in Iraq, said, “I knew I had to make changes in my life. I started as an individual, but we are a team here, like the 82nd Airborne.”
The Air Force sergeant, working in the USAF legal offices at a nuclear missile base, fled domestic violence. She is working to get her children back. Her veteran family acknowledged her birthday.
It’s not all burgers, birthday cakes and testimonials, though. Parsamyan was awarded “Veteran of the Year” by the Palmdale City Council for his service efforts on behalf of veterans, but he is locked in a rent dispute with a prior landlord and the litigation that goes with it. That prompted him to move the shop to Lancaster.
The Air Force vet considers Parsamyan’s shop something with a larger vision and purpose, providing the assistance veterans need to re-enter the civilian world.
“Everybody needs a church,” the former Airman said. “This is my church. Leave my church alone and seek grace.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.