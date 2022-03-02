If ever March arrived like a lion, it is now, with American troops in Eastern Europe on the ramparts to protect our NATO allies. We kept peace in most of Europe for more than 70 years until Vladimir Putin decided to invade and bully his way into the land of a peaceful and democratic neighbor, Ukraine.
It would be great if Putin’s troops went out and home like lambs, but don’t bet on it. Rather, pray, and you can contribute to the International Red Cross and Doctors Without Borders.
Meanwhile, we have troops from the 82nd Airborne, more Army units, Air Force, Navy and Marines defending a democratic alliance the way that Cold War veterans kept the peace from the end of World War II to 1991.
On Saturday, Blue Star Mothers of AV, moms of adults in armed service, gathered donations at Smart & Final to send care packages to troops in Europe and around the world because they care.
Memorial Day is on the way, but first is National Vietnam War Veterans Day on March 29. That is the day that Vietnam veterans and their families are honored. They earned the day with their blood, youth and sacrifice.
Antelope Valley Vietnam veteran Jack Woolbert, will be honored tonight (Wednesday) by City of Palmdale as Veteran of the Year.
As current president of Vets4Veterans, Woolbert has been tireless in efforts to help veterans in need.
Volunteers for the local nonprofit founded by his vet brother, Tom Hilzendeger, have been recognized three years running for the honor because of the transparent, measurable work they do assisting veterans’ needs.
In other announcements, the Antelope Valley Wellbeing Coalition is teaming with Palmdale to host a “Welcome Home Day” for Vietnam vets on March 19 at Poncitlan Square.
Described as a day of recognition and gratitude, organizer Alejandro Castillo said, “Vietnam veterans didn’t get the homecoming they deserved.”
Castillo of Mental Health America Los Angeles is teamed with fellow Post 9/11 Marine vet Krishna Flores of the VA Vet Counseling Center to thank their Vietnam peers.
Before the official day, on March 25, a Vietnam veterans dinner will be hosted by the Antelope Valley Veterans Community Action Coalition from 408 p.m., at the Larry Chimbole Cultural Center. Veterans and their guest may attend for free and there’s a cost of $20 for non-veterans. Postponed by the pandemic for two years, the coalition’s dinner is always well attended.
Many local nonprofits do good work for AV vets. In addition to those mentioned, good-hearted folks volunteer for Point Man, Antelope Valley, which oversees the AV Wall Mobile Vietnam Memorial.
Also, Homes4Families, is building a veterans neighborhood of 52 homes in Palmdale to help vets get into the market affordably. There’s also Coffee4Vets on Tuesday mornings at Crazy Otto’s Diner on Avenue I in Lancaster, which provides information, networking and contacts to help veterans.
Marking it’s one-year anniversary, the Veterans Peer Access Network is Los Angeles County’s biggest staff investment in veterans’ mental health and services.
Bombshell Betty’s Calendar for Charity is key assistance for Vets4Veterans. Also, our Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion, Legion Riders and Patriot Guards at the local posts all do great work.
But be careful about who you open your wallet and your heart to. Ask for current nonprofit status. You can inspect their books, which they should open cheerfully. Ask exactly what they do.
Scammers have phony PTSD “cures” and sketchy counseling offers. One giveaway is if they bad mouth a reputable charity operation. If they misrepresent their military background, it is called stolen valor and that is exactly what it is. You want your money donated with confidence, but not to confidence artists.
Dennis Anderson is a licensed clinical social worker at High Desert Medical Group. An Army veteran, he works on veterans issues and community health initiatives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.