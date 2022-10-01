Hints from Heloise 2021

Dear Heloise: I’ve been helping my 91-year-old mother who has mobility issues. Whenever we went somewhere, she would have a hard time getting in and out of my car, which has plush upholstery, but found it much easier to enter my brother’s car, which has leather upholstery. On the leather, she could easily slide in and pivot from a side-facing position to a front-facing position in the passenger seat.

So I bought a vinyl seat cover for my car, but that didn’t help because the vinyl was not slick like the leather. Then, it occurred to me that satin is slippery, so I bought some satin fabric that matched my upholstery and fastened it to my passenger seat with upholstery twist pins (the spiral kind). Now, my mom can easily slide onto the seat and pivot to the front. The fabric and the pins cost less than $10.

