During the holidays, older adults and their families should be aware of the impact of social distancing and isolation. Becoming knowledgeable ensures preventative actions are taken early. Some of the signs of stress include being fearful and worrying about your health and the health of your loved ones. Experiencing stress results in changes in appetite or sleeping and feeling hopeless. Older adults may also experience worsening of chronic health problems and mental health conditions.
The pandemic has resulted in countless seniors becoming socially isolated on top of navigating a virus that has devastated countless nursing homes, long-term care homes and assisted facilities across the country. Even before the pandemic, national studies indicated one-quarter of older adults were socially isolated. Having fewer social connections and feeling isolated takes a toll on physical and mental health and is often the reason why some people turn to drugs or alcohol to cope.
Along with the social isolation and loneliness, the risk of contracting the virus increases with age. According to the Centers for Disease Control, among adults, the risk for severe illness from COVID-19 increases with age, especially with underlying health conditions. Approximately eight out of ten COVID-19 deaths reported in the US have been in adults 65 years old and older.
Social interactions are essential and help older adults with cognitive functioning. Yet, there is an increased risk of depression and anxiety without social interaction and makes it harder to engage in healthy lifestyles. Overall, older adults are more likely to be affected and experience social isolation because they live alone or have limited financial resources.
However, there are things seniors can do to manage these feelings and safely navigate the pandemic. Little things like planning the day and keeping up daily routines like getting out of bed, getting dressed and engaging in small activities.
Technology has played a significant role in helping seniors stay connected to others and play a part in their daily routines. Moreover, the individual’s mindset plays a role in staying healing physically and mentally, per ECDOL.
Older adults should also stay physically active if able to and find an exercise that could be done at home or as part of a group.
Also, do not be afraid to leave home but do so wisely — the CDC outlines preventative actions that emphasize what older adults can do to stay safe when leaving home. Finally, accept help from others, as many organizations are working hard to keep seniors socially connected.
Family members should also pay attention to increased tobacco, alcohol and drug use during this time. Social isolation also leads to anger, feeling uncertain and frustrated. Managing this stress caused by social isolation begins with staying connected to family and friends, limiting news consumption, finding activities that bring joy, and keeping your mind active. It is the little things that count because the vulnerable are made more vulnerable during this pandemic.
Marcel Gemme has dedicated his life to helping others find help and focuses his attention on helping individuals find long-term senior care.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.