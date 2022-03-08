T
he second week of March is World Glaucoma Week, a global initiative of the World Glaucoma Association, putting the spotlight on glaucoma awareness and prevention.
Glaucoma is one of the leading causes of blindness for older adults, though it can also occur at any age. It is a complex disease in which damage to the optic nerve lead to progressive, irreversible vision loss. According to the National Eye Institute, damage to the optic nerve is caused by elevated eye pressure due to the buildup of fluid that normally flows freely throughout the inside of the eye. When the fluid is overproduced or the drainage system does not work properly, the fluid cannot flow at its normal rate, thus the abnormally high pressure in the eye.
There are several types of glaucoma. It can run in the family or it can have an unknown or known causes. Scientists have identified genes related to high eye pressure and optic nerve damage.
A baby can be born with glaucoma, or it can occur in children. But it is most common in people 60 years and older.
There maybe no symptoms at first, so you may not even know that you have it. There is no known cure, but it can be treated with medicines, laser treatments, or surgery. Early detection is key to stop the continuing damage and preventing further vision loss. Progressively, glaucoma causes irreversible blindness. Prompt diagnosis and treatment can help cause irreversible blindness.
Know your risk factors, according to the experts:
• Having a high internal eye pressure.
• Being over age 60.
• Being black, Asian or Hispanic.
• Having family history of glaucoma.
• Having certain medical conditions, such as diabetes, heart disease, high blood pressure and sickle cell anemia.
• Having corneas that are thin in the center.
• Being extremely nearsighted or farsighted.
• Having had an eye injury or certain types of eye surgery.
• Taking corticosteroids, especially eyedrops, for a long time.
If you identified that you have some of these risk factors, the Mayo Clinic experts suggests these self-care steps:
• Get regular dilated eye examination — regular comprehensive eye exams can help detect glaucoma in its early stages, before significant damage occurs. Consult with your doctor for the right screening schedule for you. Know your family’s eye health history. You may need more frequent screening if you have a number of risk factors.
• Exercise safely — regular moderate exercise may help prevent glaucoma by reducing eye pressure. Talk with your primary health care provider about an appropriate exercise program for you.
• Take prescribed eyedrops regularly — if you were prescribed glaucoma eye drops by you doctor, use regularly as prescribed. The eyedrops can significantly reduce the risk that high eye pressure will progress to glaucoma.
• Wear eye protection — serious eye injury can lead to glaucoma. Wear eye protection when using power tools or playing high-speed racket sports in enclosed courts.
Promptly seek medical attention if you experience symptoms such as severe headache, eye pain and blurred symptoms.
Symptoms of glaucoma may also include patchy blind spots in your side or central vision, eye redness, nausea/vomiting, and tunnel vision in the advanced stages. If you are diagnosed with glaucoma, ask your doctor what type, and you what are your treatment options.
A registered nurse, Dr. Elvie C. Ancheta is administrator of the California Department of Veterans Affairs’ William J. “Pete” Knight Veterans Home in Lancaster.
