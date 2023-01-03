Dear Annie 2020

Dear Annie: My grandson, “Billie” is 5 years old and still not potty trained. We have tried everything to get him to use the toilet — rewards, bribes, “gentle threats,” etc. We suspect he has encopresis — the repeated, involuntary passing of stool into the clothing. This can happen when impacted stool collects in the colon and rectum, while the more liquid stool involuntarily leaks out around the impacted stool.

In our grandson’s case, he has to wear a Pull-Up so that he doesn’t soil his clothing with the liquid stool. He rarely has a regular bowel movement. And because he’s wearing a Pull-Up, he also rarely pees in the toilet. We give him fiber gummies so that he’s not constipated and try to encourage him to eat good food and drink plenty of water. But he’s a 5-year-old boy, and he isn’t too interested in what’s good for him.

