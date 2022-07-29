Dear Heloise: Nearly two years ago, our son was in a terrible car accident while driving back to his college. Before he left, I took two index cards and wrote his name, our home address, phone number, plus my son’s blood type and the fact that he was a diabetic on each index card. For reasons I can’t explain, I just had a bad feeling before he left that cold January morning. I placed one index card in the glove compartment of the car and one in his wallet.
A truck ran a stop sign and plowed into my son’s car, knocking him unconscious. His car caught fire, but another driver stopped and managed to pull my son from the wreck. When EMS arrived, they checked his wallet and found the index card with all the information I had written down. I was told at the hospital that the index card had helped save his life, because it listed the medications he could not take, his insulin dosage and who to contact.
