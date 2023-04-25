Dear Annie 2020

Dear Annie: As a hearing-impaired person, I have some suggestions for other people who have hearing troubles, and I wanted to share them with your readers. The first thing I would suggest — if they haven’t done so already — is that they should see an ear, nose and throat physician, as well as a licensed audiologist.

If you have Wi-Fi at home, you may be able to get a free landline caption phone through a licensed audiologist. I have one. You read what the other party is saying. The phone would have the same phone number as any other landline phones in your home. The phone itself is free, but you still have to pay for monthly Wi-Fi.

