Dear Readers: Do you have a senior cat? Do you know how to care for him? Let’s take a look, with help from our friends at the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (www.aspca.org).
A senior is a cat age 7 years or older. When a cat reaches this age, his metabolism and immune system can change. His coat can thin, he can have intestinal issues, diminished muscle mass, along with weight gain, joint pain and problems with his teeth.
When your cat reaches age 7, ask your veterinarian about a senior diet to help with maintaining a healthy weight and to lower the chances of chronic disease.
— Heloise
Pet pal
Dear Readers: Meet Cooper. He’s a King Charles and Shih Tzu blend, and Mom says he’s a true joy. He really does think he’s king. He looks happy sitting on his pillow outside on a crisp fall day.
To see Cooper and our other Pet Pals, visit www.Heloise.com and click on “Pet of the Week.” Do you have a funny and furry friend you’d like to share? Send a pic and a description to Heloise@Heloise.com.
— Heloise
Play shed
Dear Heloise: We bought a house with a shed in the back. We don’t need the storage, so we turned the shed into a playhouse for our daughters. We thoroughly checked for any hidden dangers, did a little light prep work (sealing, painting, etc.) and put down a rug. We found a small table and chairs at a garage sale that the girls use for craft projects and tea parties with their friends.
— Kelly T. in Utah
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.