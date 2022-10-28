Dear Readers: I’m asked every year around this time for hints on what to get a grandmother for the coming holidays, whether she lives in a nursing home, in your home or by herself. If you would like to add to the list, email or write to me at www.Heloise.com or P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001.
Here are some hints on gifts for Grandma (or Nana, or Grammy):
• Puzzles or supplies for any crafts she enjoys.
• Edible items: Gift baskets of fruit, baked goods, candies or nuts (depending on her preferences).
• Calendars, date books, address books.
• Slippers, nightgowns or pajamas, bathrobes, or a new purse.
• Take her out for lunch or dinner, or go on a drive in a nice area.
• A gift card for three car washes, a gift card to a retailer she loves (either in-store or online), a gift card to the hair salon, or a gift card for a manicure or pedicure (or both). You can also purchase her a free session with a masseuse.
Any of these might be appreciated by a grandmother.
Dear Heloise: I hate public restrooms. Far too many are unclean and filled with bacteria. So, I always have sanitizing wipes in my purse to use, then toss in the nearest bin or trash can. When I have one of my granddaughters with me, I’m so glad I have them along, because they like to touch everything. With COVID still active, we should all take precautions.
