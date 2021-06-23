Dear Heloise: While I love fresh coconut, I hate prying the meat part out of the shell. I always drain the coconut of its juices before trying to get at the meat part. Is that what makes it difficult to remove the coconut inside the shell?
— Sandy S.,
Santa Fe, New Mexico
Sandy, here’s a hint for you: First, drain the juice. Put the coconut in the oven (using 350 F as your temperature) for about 18-23 minutes. Remove the coconut from the oven and wrap in a very heavy towel. Use a hammer to pound the heck out of the coconut, until it cracks open. Use a clean flat-head screwdriver or ice pick to remove the coconut pieces.
— Heloise
Roasted chicken hint
Dear Heloise: My sister-in-law shared this hint with me, and it works like a charm. To roast a whole chicken I use a fluted cake pan. I use a cooking spray to spray the inside of the cake mold and then sit the chicken upright with the centerpiece inside of the chicken, holding it in place. The juices run down into the cake pan and the chicken roasts to perfection.
— Cindy T., Westlake, Ohio
Dog days ahead
Dear Readers: Just a reminder that it is illegal in nearly every state to leave your pets in a hot car during these long, hot summer days. Even if you open a window a little, there isn’t enough air for most pets. If you can’t take them inside with you, then leave them home.
— Heloise
Send a money-saving or time-saving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001, or you can fax it to 1-210-HELOISE or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com. I can’t answer your letter personally but will use the best hints received in my column.
