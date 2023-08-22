Dear Heloise: In a letter from Loretta in Texas, she said, “It is important to read all of our mail, even if it looks like junk mail.” Before opening any email, the sender’s name should be scrutinized. If the name is not one that is recognized, then don’t open the email. If you open an email from an unrecognized person or company, do not click on any attachments. They could contain viruses or malware.
Even if the name of the sender looks legitimate, be careful. We continually get emails from companies pretending to be AT&T, Costco, Amazon or others, stating that our account has been suspended. Of course, they all just want us to reenter our personal information. We get all sorts of emails from companies telling us we have been awarded gift cards, free tools or other merchandise.
With our email system, we can hover the cursor over the sender’s name while the email is still in the inbox, which reveals the email address of the sender. I would guess that other email systems feature a similar capability. Best regards and smiles.
Dear Heloise: Here’s a suggestion for seniors, like me, who are trying to do their own cleaning. My old vacuum sweeper was rather tiring to use, so I bought a compact (small) handheld vacuum. The compact has great suction and good cleaning; it goes under the furniture and is easy to carry upstairs and into the basement. The brush does a good job with cat hair, too. My back doesn’t get nearly as tired.
Dear Heloise: I have a small suggestion for the hard-boiled egg process. After cooking the eggs, rather than running them under cold water, put ice cubes in the bottom of a bowl, then transfer the cooked eggs to the bowl.
Next, fill the bowl with water until eggs are covered and push the eggs under the ice cubes. Once the ice has melted, peel the eggs.
The water used for cooking and cooling can then be reused to water plants. I enjoy reading your column.
Baking soda and bug bites
Dear Heloise: While on my morning walk, a huge black bug bit me. When I returned home, I remembered one of your hints about baking soda, so I made a paste with water and applied it to the bitten area. Wow, what relief I got. Almost immediately, the pain disappeared, and the area became less red and sore. That stuff really works. Thanks so much for that “home remedy.”
Joan, I’m very happy to hear you remembered one of my handy baking soda hints.
For those who don’t yet have a copy of my six-page pamphlet “Heloise’s Baking Soda Hints and Recipes,” order a copy now. To order, go to www.Heloise.com or send $5 and a long, self-addressed, stamped envelope to: Heloise/Baking Soda, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001.
Send a money-saving or time-saving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001, or you can fax it to 1-210-HELOISE or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com. I can’t answer your letter personally but will use the best hints received in my column.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.