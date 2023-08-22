Hints from Heloise

Dear Heloise: In a letter from Loretta in Texas, she said, “It is important to read all of our mail, even if it looks like junk mail.” Before opening any email, the sender’s name should be scrutinized. If the name is not one that is recognized, then don’t open the email. If you open an email from an unrecognized person or company, do not click on any attachments. They could contain viruses or malware.

Even if the name of the sender looks legitimate, be careful. We continually get emails from companies pretending to be AT&T, Costco, Amazon or others, stating that our account has been suspended. Of course, they all just want us to reenter our personal information. We get all sorts of emails from companies telling us we have been awarded gift cards, free tools or other merchandise.

