Today’s Sound Off is about ordering online:
Dear Heloise: With the pandemic still here, many people are ordering things online and having them delivered to their homes. It’s very convenient, but they use tricks to get you to buy more than you need or should spend.
If you’re buying a water heater or maybe a new oven, monthly payments can be a handy way to handle the transaction. However, we tend to forget that those monthly bills add up. It may have seemed that $15 a month was nothing. You could do that for something you wanted, but if that $15 per month turns into one of several monthly payments, you could be facing a mountain of debt in no time.
Another trick is to tell you there are only five of an item left in stock to create a sense of urgency. Sleep on it. You might find that you don’t really need/want the item after all. Be careful. Send all of the emails that companies send you to your spam file to avoid the temptation to buy things you can easily live without. Instead, save your money. You’ll be glad you did when it begins to really add up.
— Carrie W., Detroit, Michigan
Fast facts
Additional uses for cardboard boxes:
• Box up pet supplies to donate to a shelter.
• Help your kids make a fort out of them.
• Store winter clothing and Christmas ornaments.
• Break apart and put in the recycle bin.
• Pack away blankets and baby clothing, or save if you’re moving soon.
