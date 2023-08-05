During the summer, your fruit trees are trying to accomplish three things. They are growing leaves, growing fruit and growing the growth points that will be next year’s flowers.
In some cases, like cherries and apricots, the growing of fruit has been accomplished. Other fruit trees like apples and pears still are trying to accomplish all three.
Your goal during the heat of summer is to keep your trees as healthy and stress-free as possible. If your trees still have fruit that need to ripen, then your trees are using the sugar the leaves are making to produce this year’s crop, and not much is going into next year’s crop.
If you have already harvested your fruit. The trees are using the sugar they are making to grow leaves and developing next year’s flowers. To produce next year’s flower buds and build up their food reserves, they need two items — food (fertilizers) and water. Plants food means fertilizers, which can be organic or inorganic types.
Summer fruit tree watering means infrequent and deep irrigation. Deep watering is very important after you harvest your fruit, especially stone fruits (cherries, plums and peaches). If you water your trees like a lawn — every day for a few minutes — the chances of root, crown or stem rots increase drastically.
When watering mature fruit trees deeply, the water needs to soak into the ground to 36 to 48 inches. For water to soak into the soil that deep, you need to apply about 1 inch of water over the surface for every foot of soil depth desired.
For most soil in the Antelope Valley for water to soak to down to 36 inches of soil deep you need to add 3 inches of water per irrigation. This amount of water is added to the entire root zone of the tree, not to just a small basin around the trunk.
If you are watering by a drip system, this may mean running the drip for many hours in one irrigation, depending on the output and number of emitters on each tree. Now it may be several days to a week before you need to irrigate again. As temperatures cool in fall in may be a couple weeks to a month between.
Fertilizing your trees in summer is also important. Your trees will need nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium fertilizer. Do not over fertilize your trees with nitrogen. Nitrogen promotes extra growth and makes it hard for trees to finish ripening this year’s crop. If you have already harvested your fruit trees, then you can apply more nitrogen fertilizer.
An application of a balanced fertilizer (12-12-12 or 16-16-16) will work. Mature fruit trees require about 1 pound of actual nitrogen per 1 inch of truck diameter every year. Do not apply at the trunk, but spread it evenly around under the tree. Young trees (less than five years) require about one half the amount of nitrogen fertilizer.
Summer pruning is mainly to remove any suckers or watersprouts, dead wood or damaged or broken branches is always important. Suckers come up from below the bud union or out of the ground. They are shoots from the rootstock. They will grow fast and take all the nutrients for growth.
A watersprout grows straight up out of branches on the tree; they are mutated buds that grow fast but will not produce fruit. They are basically parasites, which take food and water and give nothing in return.
If you have already harvested the fruit, then other summer pruning could include lightly thinning your trees to allow light into the trees. I normally do not recommend summer thinning of fruit trees; unless you really know what you are doing, too much summer pruning will weaken the tree or force too much new growth that will not survive the winter.
