People working on the piece of the American dream that involved starting a small business in 2020, got hit with nightmares as fear-inducing as hitting a brick wall in your sleep.
Still, some never gave up on making the dream happen. And that is what happened with John and Mary Parsamyan.
John is a veteran of the 10th Mountain Division, one of the most heavily deployed units after 9/11. It was 10th Mountain troops who fought their way out of Mogadishu with Task Force Ranger in the 1992 “Blackhawk Down” street fight with a Somali warlord’s militia. John served with the “Climb to Glory” division in Afghanistan after 9/11.
He arrived in America as a boy from Armenia. Working a couple of different jobs after service, he arrived in the Antelope Valley a few years ago, coming from the San Fernando Valley.
In early 2020, he opened Armed Services Auto Body on Sierra Highway, in Palmdale, just as the pandemic boom lowered. His small business dream was an auto body shop with a training program for veterans transitioning from service.
“That is my vision,” he said, adding, “My wife Mary supported my vision and backed me all the way.”
Novelist F. Scott Fitzgerald once said, “There are no second acts in American life,” but he has been proven wrong too many times to count.
Even while he worked to start his auto shop venture, John was befriended by an older Army vet of the Vietnam War. Tom Hilzendeger banded with brothers and sisters from the veteran family to form the nonprofit, Vets4Veterans. For more than 10 years, it has been one of the most local, most effective direct service groups that helps vets in the Antelope Valley achieve success in the civilian world.
As John fought to keep his dream alive during the worst of Covid commerce shutdowns, his friend Tom, was dying from a long battle with cancer. A combat veteran who served with 1st Cavalry Division, he was grateful to make it to 70.
Another novelist, Ernest Hemingway, observed, a man can be destroyed, but if he has indomitable spirit, he cannot be defeated.
As the pandemic surged, John, working with a local church, ran monthly food drives for veterans in need and their families, distributing the food from his auto shop on Sierra Highway. Tom, fighting for every breath, showed up with his bride of 40 years, Megan. Tom, tender and tough, was taking life one day at a time until the end, shortly after Memorial Day 2020.
In life, Tom was relentless. Dying, he passed the baton of leadership of the unpaid volunteer group to his Vietnam vet bestie Jack Woolbert as president, and to John Parsamyan as vice president. And the work goes on.
Business reversals of 2020 shut down John’s shop on Sierra Highway. It happened even as the Palmdale City Council honored John as the city’s Veteran of the Year. The honor is named after Tom, whose motto in life was to “live better by doing good.”
This past Friday, the troops showed up at John’s new Armed Services Auto Body location in Lancaster on West Avenue J-5. American Legion Riders Post 311 roared in on their Harleys and Rider chiefs Phil Waln and Dave Corbin presented a $3,000 donation to Vets4Veterans.
The chambers of commerce, Lancaster and Hispanic, showed up and so did representatives of the Valley’s elected officials. Veterans and supporters also turned out, as did John’s veteran crew at Armed Services, Darius, Jessy, Earle, Tony and others. They all sent well wishes to their buddy, Charlie, a Navy vet crew member in the hospital on the mend from, well, a nightmarishly rough car accident.
The plague years 2020 into 2021 killed a lot of people and are still killing the unvaccinated or sending them to crowded hospital wards. The terrors of our times move in unseen, unfeeling effort, working with cosmic indifference to destroy so many dreams.
In resilience, we learn some dreams and dream builders are too tough to destroy, or even to defeat, for long.
All grand openings aspire to a little grandeur. As these things go, this one was pretty grand.
Dennis Anderson is a licensed clinical social worker at High Desert Medical Group and Army veteran who deployed with California National Guard to cover the Iraq War for the Antelope Valley Press. Anyone seeking vaccination against Covid-19 can set an appointment at the HDMG clinic’s Geriatric Urgent Care. Employees, patients and the community can log into www.myturn.ca.gov to set an appointment.
