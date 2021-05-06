Dear Annie: My husband and l have been married for 22 years. When we first married, it was young love. But throughout our marriage, he has been adulterous and abusive toward me, physically and verbally. I have a disability and have a hard time defending myself. He has choked me and held a knife to my throat and told me that one day he’ll kill me. I am 54 years old. I have nowhere to go. What should l do?
— Trapped
Dear Trapped: I’m sorry that your husband has abused you so terribly for decades. Although it may seem like you have nowhere to go, I promise you that isn’t true. Please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline (1-800-799-7233) to be connected with resources in your area and begin making a safe escape plan. You should not have to live in fear for your life another day.
Dear Annie: I lost a family member to brain cancer last year. He was only in his 30s, and an incredibly bright, kind human being. May is National Brain Cancer Awareness Month, so I wanted to ask your audience to please consider donating to the National Brain Tumor Society, whose mission is “unrelentingly invests in, mobilizes, and unites our community to discover a cure, deliver effective treatments, and advocate for patients and care partners.” You can learn more and donate at https://braintumor.org
— For the Families
Dear For the Families: I’m glad to print your letter. Roughly 700,000 Americans are living with a primary brain tumor, including more than 13,000 children and 31,299 adolescents and young adults.
