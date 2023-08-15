Hints from Heloise

Dear Heloise: When the weather here in Houston is not as hot, I like to grill food like pork steaks, chicken, bacon-wrapped shrimp and vegetables. Putting the food right on the grill grates causes flames to rise up, so what I have been doing instead is getting some really heavy-duty aluminum foil and placing it over the grill. I cut two slits between each burner to let the juices of the meat drain so that they don’t flare up.

I then spray some high-temperature grill spray on the foil (shiny side up) to keep the food from sticking. I set the burners on high for a few seconds and then turn them all the way down to low before placing the food on the foil.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.